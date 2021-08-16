4 Bedroom Home in King George - $629,900

Coming Soon for showings on July 21st. Absolutely Stunning three, finished level home with spectacular, year round water views of the Potomac River. Multiple, front and rear decks with access from several interior rooms. The home is exquisitely appointed and has been meticulously maintained. A sample of the homes many features are as follows: The home was built to Energy Star specifications. Italian Marazzi porcelain tile floors in the kitchen (and backsplash), breakfast nook and family/sitting room. Waypoint Cabinetry. Family/sitting room area off kitchen has a built-in entertainment center and fireplace. Primary Bath has a soaker tub and large, tiled, walk-in shower. Walk-In Closet. Utility Room loaded with cabinets and a full sink. Finished basement provides for easy entertaining with a second family room area with wet bar (with sink) and walkout to an inviting patio and fire pit. Bruce 3/4" hardwood floors. Front entrance flagstone porch, sunporch and two 40' x 8' decks with views of the Potomac! Community amenities include: boat launch and boat storage, private, fresh water fishing lake, access to adjacent Fairview Beach Marina and three restaurants, tennis court, private beaches and Potomac Landing is a golf cart community. Floor plans in Documents Section. Main Level - Foyer, 3 bedrooms (two currently used as offices) and utility room with access to garage. One Full Bath. Upper Level - Main living area features an open dining/living room area, kitchen and family/sitting area and primary bedroom. One Half and One Full Bath. Lower Level - Large, second family room with bar and workshop. One Full Bath.