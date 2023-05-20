Discover the panoramic, Potomac River vistas of Potomac Landing! 3 Finished Levels and a 3 Car Garage. Well-designed home that allows you to enjoy water views from both double tiered porches in the front and rear. Thoughtfully designed layout with open floor plan. Hardwood Floors. Gas Fireplace with stone surround. The dreamy kitchen features quartz countertops, touch close cabinetry, center island, decorative backsplash and shelving. Porcelain kitchen floor. This spectacular home is delightful for entertaining as your guests can enjoy walking out to either full length balconies to relax! This home is perfect for year-round living or the perfect escape getaway as a vacation lifestyle home. Jump in your golf cart and scoot off to nearby restaurants, tennis court, drive down to the beach area or fish in the private pond. There is a community boat ramp and an adjacent marina. The primary bedroom and bath extend the full length of the house with front and rear balcony access. The finished basement is the perfect recreation room with wet bar and walk out access with river views for summer cookouts and entertaining! No worries if the power goes out! There is a whole house, full service, propane generator. Propane Gas/Heat Pump on the main level. Security System with cameras and ring door bell. The widened, paved driveway affords you plenty of parking and access to the side load, 3 car garage with opener. Mature landscaping. Just a short, 20-25 minute drive to dining in downtown Fredericksburg and another short drive to the base at Dahlgren or the new Nice Middleton Bridge to MD.