4 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $1,100,000

Luxury Estate living on 10 acres with outstanding views of your private pond from the brick front porch. The back deck has a nice cooking area and just a few steps away from the nicely fenced heated in-ground pool which includes a heavy duty cover for safety. This is a beautifully designed custom home with approximately 7,000 sq. ft. finished, 4BRs, 4.5BAs. Some of the many features include a Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel upgraded appliances, Cherry cabinets in the Kitchen and the Butler's Pantry, Eat-in Kitchen and Breakfast Nook, a beautiful Florida Room, Formal Dining Room, Great Room with 2-story stone fireplace, 2 Primary Bedrooms with en suite, one on Main level and one on the Upper Level, 2 additional bedrooms on the Upper Level with a Full Bath, and Loft. The Lower Level Game Room is INCREDIBLE with a stone fireplace, a HUGE Bar, perfect for wine tastings, large gatherings, and social events. The house is perfectly sited on 10 acres for perfect views of the pond and landscaping. Horses are allowed.