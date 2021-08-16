BEAUTIFUL NEWLY RENOVATED 4 BED 3 FULL BATH HOME, RENOVATIONS TO INVLUDE BRAND NEW LPV FLOORING, BRAND NEW CARPET, GRANITE COUNTERS,CABINETS, APPLIANCE, PAINT AND MUCH MORE. A MUST SEE. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT FOR EXTRA SPACE AND A NICE FENCED BACK YARD. THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG
4 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $315,000
