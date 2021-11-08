4 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $380,000

This beautiful home has been loved and well cared for! With over 2000 sq feet above grade with another bedroom and full bath in the basement, this home has the perfect floor plan! Just outside the large family room you'll find the big welcoming 14 X 24 screened in porch, complete with a carpeted floor and lighted ceiling fan! Freshly painted living areas and you'll even find a great room for an office or " play room" inside a couple of glass french doors to keep open or closed as you see fit! A nice large laundry room is situated just as you come into the house from the garage and just a few steps from the bedrooms. The basement is walk out and has windows all across the back with a small patio outside the back door!