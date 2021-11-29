Great one level living in wonderful gated community with many amenities. Centrally located for commuting to just about anywhere.Large great room/kitchen/family room plus a living room and dining room and morning room.New deck summer 2018.Four bedrooms 2 baths all on the same level with the rest of the house.Huge unfinished walk up basement for storage or roller skating or double your finished living space. Premium lot backs to golf course.
4 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $398,900
