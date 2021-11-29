Now Selling! Join our First to Know program and receive updates on this upcoming community as we get them. New Single-Family Express Homes in Locust Grove, VA. Less than 1 mile to Walmart, 15 minutes to Spotsylvania Towne Centre and Central Park. Direct access to Rt.3 for an easy trip to Fredericksburg and the surrounding area. Homeowners can look forward to fully sodded lots, community amenities and finished basement rec rooms. We can't wait to welcome you home!
4 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $411,490
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The U.S. Marshals Service led the Nov. 10 and 11 operation, which also included the FBI, Virginia State Police, Capital Area Regional Fugitive task force, the Fredericksburg Police Department and the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.
A 25-year-old Spotsylvania man was shot and killed early Saturday at a county apartment complex, police said.
Nine protesters suing several Fredericksburg and Stafford County officials have agreed to an undisclosed monetary settlement.
A 35-year-old Fredericksburg man remained in critical condition Tuesday, two days after being found unconscious on a Spotsylvania County road.
The Stafford High School administration has begun its search for a new football coach now that Mo Hampton has resigned from the position after…
Monica Gary, a former waitress and nightclub dancer who is now Stafford County’s Aquia District supervisor, hopes her life’s journey might som…
A 54-year-old man who robbed a woman at knifepoint and threatened to bomb a pair of houses and a business in July said he has had a drug probl…
DID Kyle Rittenhouse get away with murder?
By law, county will wait 30 days to see if historical group or museum wants the monument which currently sits on the courthouse lawn.
A fight that broke out at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg on Tuesday caused the building to close and school to be held asynchronou…