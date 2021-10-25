 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $416,490

Now Selling! Join our First to Know program and receive updates on this upcoming community as we get them. New Single-Family Express Homes in Locust Grove, VA. Less than 1 mile to Walmart, 15 minutes to Spotsylvania Towne Centre and Central Park. Direct access to Rt.3 for an easy trip to Fredericksburg and the surrounding area. Homeowners can look forward to fully sodded lots, community amenities and finished basement rec rooms. We can't wait to welcome you home!

