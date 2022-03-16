 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $549,000

4 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $549,000

This gorgeous home in Meadowland features a whole-house air purifier and humidifer, an enclosed porch/sunroom, all stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, a second full kitchen and third full bathroom, tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, a new furnace, underground-ran wires and utilities, Xfinity High-Speed Cable Internet, a 2.5-car attached garage with a rear garage door for a riding mower, and much, much more! This 4-bedroom 3 full bathroom home could be your's; come see for yourself!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert