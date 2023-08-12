Gorgeous New Construction on 5+ Acre Private Lot in Richardsville. There is so much to enjoy in this well-designed plan. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large vaulted great room, kitchen with island/granite counters/stainless appliance package, oversized primary suite with huge bath and walk-in closet, 31' covered front porch, rear deck, 2-car side load garage features space for real-sized vehicles and so much more. Builder is in the process of finalizing/submitting plans to the county, so there is still time to make changes ... interested in the home on a basement, fireplace/built-in package or optional finished bonus room? We'd be happy to price it out. Additional options/choices would include siding color, granite counters, LVP and carpet colors, paint and cabinetry colors and much more!