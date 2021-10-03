4 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $285,000

Spacious Split Foyer Home in Beautiful Lake Land Or with views of the Lake just across the street. Large yard front & back with shed, plus the WOODED LOT NEXT DOOR GOES WITH THIS PROPERTY! Room to add on or build a garage. Inside you will find Various updates - This Home is very well maintained & in excellent condition. Living Room, Kitchen/Dining Combo area, 3 beds 1 bath all on the upstairs floor. 4th bedroom, Family Room, Laundry, large hallway & 2nd bath in the basement. Very well laid out floorplan! Lake Land Or offers 2 Lakes & 16 Ponds, 2 Pools, Waterski, Wakeboard, Fishing, Archery range, Dog Park, Campground, Tennis, Basketball. Close to I-95, Pendleton Golf, Sassafras Winery, YMCA, Library, Shopping, Kings Dominion & Meadow park home of the Virginia State Fairgrounds & Secretariat Birth Place!