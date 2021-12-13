4 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $349,000

Welcome to your new home! This 3300+ sq ft home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with a possible 5th bedroom (NTC). Great Room has cathedral ceiling and a gas fireplace. Kitchen with panty, lots of cabinets and table space. Separate dining area. The master suite has a sitting room with floor to ceiling built ins, perfect for a library or craft area. Double sinks, soaking tub and large walk in closet. The other bedrooms are all a nice size as well. Full finished basement with oversized 2 car garage, which allows room for parking as well as storage. Nice back yard and the shed conveys. Located in the gated community of Lake Land Or with private beach, lake access, pool, boat launch, picnic area, playground and clubhouse with fitness center. Just a short distance to I95 for commuting. Home does need some cosmetic updates.