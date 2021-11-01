 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $366,990

The Cali is a one-story plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in 1,774+ square feet. This ranch home features a charming covered porch for your morning coffee! The main level is fit for entertaining; a large kitchen with eat-in island and open-concept dining and great rooms. The owners suite offers a luxurious primary bedroom with double vanities and a large walk-in closet. This home offers three more spacious bedrooms, as well as a full bath, and walk-in laundry room. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package!

