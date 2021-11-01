The Cali is a one-story plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in 1,774+ square feet. This ranch home features a charming covered porch for your morning coffee! The main level is fit for entertaining; a large kitchen with eat-in island and open-concept dining and great rooms. The owners suite offers a luxurious primary bedroom with double vanities and a large walk-in closet. This home offers three more spacious bedrooms, as well as a full bath, and walk-in laundry room. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package!
4 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $366,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
An iconic Stafford County pizzeria that many regular customers simply call “Mike’s” is permanently closing its doors after more than three dec…
The Stafford County School Board on Tuesday approved three additional holidays for all division staff and students.
A man was charged with two counts of malicious wounding after two people were stabbed at a Fredericksburg restaurant early Sunday, police said.
The county issued a release on Saturday announcing that Jett, 61, was pronounced dead on Friday at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville “following a brief illness."
The chief of a volunteer fire department in Stafford County was arrested Friday on charges that he sexually molested a teenage boy back in 201…
A Ruther Glen man was arrested after a King George County sheriff’s deputy spotted some suspicious behavior at a car dealership late Sunday, a…
The new school in Hartwood would be the most expensive high school ever built in Virginia. That’s why both the Stafford County School Board and the Board of Supervisors needs to do some creative, out-of-the-box thinking before giving this expensive project their final approval.
A man who pummeled an intoxicated bar patron in Fredericksburg last year was ordered Tuesday to serve five and a half years in prison.
Two Spotsylvania County men were killed early Sunday after one of them wrecked in Prince William County while trying to elude police, police said.