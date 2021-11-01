4 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $415,990

Our brand-new Sidney floorplan features 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,849+ sq. ft. The main level includes a spacious kitchen that opens over a large kitchen island into the dining and great rooms. The second level features four large bedrooms in each corner, a laundry room, and two full bathrooms. An exciting additional feature of this home is the in-ground basement that includes a finished recreational space, unfinished storage, and full rough-in for a future bathroom. Your home also features D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, superior attention to detail, and an unbeatable warranty.