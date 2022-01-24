Our brand-new Sidney floorplan features 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,849+ sq. ft. The main level includes a spacious kitchen that opens over a large kitchen island into the dining and great rooms. The second level features four large bedrooms in each corner, a laundry room, and two full bathrooms. An exciting additional feature of this home is the in-ground basement that includes a finished recreational space, unfinished storage, and full rough-in for a future bathroom. Your home also features D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, superior attention to detail, and an unbeatable warranty.
4 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $418,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
This story has been corrected.
Were we able to teleport Horace Mann (1796-1859), the father of American public education, to the past two meetings of the Spotsylvania County…
This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area for Thursday, Jan. 20. This is an updated version of the fil…
Wednesday offers midweek mildness ahead of yet another Arctic air invasion into the Fredericksburg area.
A Manassas man is facing multiple charges after police said he went on a theft spree in North Stafford after leaving a child alone in a Staffo…
A man was ordered Thursday to serve a year in prison for a sexual offense against a 13-year-old King George County child he met online.
Two Fredericksburg men were arrested after a woman alleged that she was forced to take drugs and was then raped, police said.
Criminal defense attorney John Spencer says he is not representing the Spotsylvania County School Board, despite the board's appointment last week.
Students, staff and visitors to Stafford County Public Schools will continue to wear masks, the School Board decided during an emergency meeti…
This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area for Friday, Jan. 21.