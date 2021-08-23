 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $299,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $299,900

Great opportunity to own this one-level home with over 2,100 square feet of living space. Home is nestled on the end of a shared road and features three full baths, formal living room, large eat-in space, large open kitchen, separate laundry, family room, fireplace, plantation shudders. Primary bedroom on one side with guest rooms located on the other. Owner had started some updates so there are unfinished projects underway. Great opportunity for you to customize.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: Urgent need for school bus drivers
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Urgent need for school bus drivers

Stafford County parents are reporting that their kids have to literally wait for hours – in one case, two hours – before the school bus arrived. Same on the trip back, where one young child finally got dropped off at home at 5:30 p.m., two hours after dismissal time. Other Stafford students have had to stay home from school because there was no driver for their route.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert