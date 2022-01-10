 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $349,900

NO HOA!!!!Welcome to this beautifully maintained home! Cul-de-sac sits off the road & offers privacy. Interior boasts brand new carpet & paint for a fresh clean feel. Main level hosts an extra-large family room, living room, & dining area. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, Corian counter, & stainless-steel appliances. Bonus: lower level offers a 2nd primary w/large walk-in closet, bathroom! Move-In Ready!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert