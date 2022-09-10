 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $359,000

This townhome has 4 bedrooms. 1st floor bedroom has closet. No door. Sliding glass doors to outside in backyard. This room can be used as an office, bonus and/or recreation room. Three Bedrooms on third floor with two full bathrooms. Half bath off of living room on 2nd floor with Open floor plan. Prefer closing middle of December. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator stay.

