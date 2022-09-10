This townhome has 4 bedrooms. 1st floor bedroom has closet. No door. Sliding glass doors to outside in backyard. This room can be used as an office, bonus and/or recreation room. Three Bedrooms on third floor with two full bathrooms. Half bath off of living room on 2nd floor with Open floor plan. Prefer closing middle of December. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator stay.
4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $359,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Five books have been removed from circulation in Spotsylvania County school libraries after librarians and a committee formed to review one of…
By a 5–2 vote Tuesday, Stafford County supervisors gave the green light to veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company to set up shop in the 500 …
Stafford detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a killing that took place late Wednesday at a county apartment complex.
Three local men were arrested following an incident at a Stafford County motel early Saturday in which two men were robbed while on a date wit…
The Spotsylvania County School Board received 21 applications for the position of superintendent and interviewed five candidates, the division…
Traffic impact is one of the primary concerns officials have heard from residents regarding the planned Kalahari resort water park in Spotsylv…
Would you throw away $258,000? Someone may be on the verge of doing just that, according to a news release from the Virginia Lottery.
A body found in Memphis has been identified as teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and forced into an SUV during a jog. A suspect is due in court today.
THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
Friday night’s scheduled varsity football game between Massaponax and King George high schools was postponed as the result of what police dete…