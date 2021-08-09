This a very welcoming, spacious house with 2,856 SF on the 2 upper levels. Perfect design for gracious living and entertaining. Enter into the light filled , popular two story center hall foyer with gleaming hardwood floors and elegant staircase . Most desirable design with a formal Living room and Dining room with a butler's pantry and stylish Ethan Allen Chandelier. The Kitchen has many cabinets, an Island, Gas range with pizza oven on top and large oven on bottom, bright breakfast area with doors that lead to the deck and also a roomy pantry. The convenient main level laundry room has a full size dryer and washer and extra cabinets. Family room features a dramatic soaring ceiling, Gas FPL, built-in television niche. Perfectly located home office is just off the family room with double entry doors when quiet work time is needed but is close by when everyone wants to be together. 1, 180 SF in the walk out basement with a window and SGD for light. perfect space for home theater, bedrooms and bath. Owner's suite features high ceilings, soaking tub, separate shower, and with a fabulous 15 feet long closet!! Backs up to lawn and trees. Don't miss the Virtual Tour and the floor plan. Seller offering 1 Year Home Warranty. Offers to be presented Tuesday, August 10th. Please have your agent submit your offer by 3 P M, Tuesday, August 10th.
4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $434,900
