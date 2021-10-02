4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $450,000

Built in 2019 this beautiful colonial welcomes you home with lots of room to roam. Situated on 3.76 acres this home gives you the space to run and the woods to hide. The hardwood floors carry through the main level for elegance that leads you into the open kitchen and family room. Step out on the rear deck to entertain and watch as the many apple trees grow. Extensive landscape has been planted outdoors to enjoy year round. Upstairs is a large master suite with walk in closet, and master bath. The laundry is on the bedroom level with 3 additional bedrooms and full hall bath. The basement is unfinished but has a rough-in for a full bath and plenty of room to hang out finished or unfinished.