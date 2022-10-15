4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $475,000

FALL in love with this amazing home! Like the fictional town of Mayberry, this home is near the courthouse & post office! There are sidewalks, street lamps, playground & community pool! The owners have taken this Ernest Hemingway floorplan from Ryan Homes & added personal touches to make it special. This 5 year old home is warm, inviting & definitely Instagram worthy! Floating shelves, updated light fixtures & hooks instead of towel bars are just a few things that make this home gorgeous & soothing yet highly functional. From the moment you walk inside, you can see that the spaces are flexible to fit your wants & needs. Loads of natural light make the family room area cheery & bright but if you want to tone it down, use your phone to control the smart blinds in the back of the home! The custom curtain rods & white curtains are the perfect neutral compliment & YES...they convey! All four bedrooms are upstairs along with the laundry room...so convenient! The spacious primary bedroom has a beautiful tray ceiling & the bath has dual sinks, a shower & a walk-in closet. The finished basement is also highly flexible & convenient with a full bath & storage rooms. The sellers like that the study & basement space allow for them to work from home. The back yard is larger than some of the others in the neighborhood & with the stamped concrete patio & 6 foot vinyl fence, it is another great flexible space to play, relax, cook, or entertain! Parking is no problem, either! An alley gets you to the garage & driveway, plus you can park on the street in front of the home. Notice the photos from other seasons...snow & holiday time! Can't you just envision yourself making memories here?? Don't wait...call your agent to set up a showing! :)