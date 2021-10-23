MASSIVE PRICE DROP! just a year old! Barely lived in home! has all the upgrades to include a whole house generator. Enjoy the upper level with a Media room, upgraded insulated soundproof walls throughout, oversized 2 car garage, a, full bathroom and bedroom in upper level. finish the basement to the way you want to add an additional 1850 sq feet for a total of over 4100 sqft. Enjoy the views of the farm and cows behind you, it is breathtaking. A MUST SEE!
4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $540,350
