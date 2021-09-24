Join the A-List on our website and stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow us on Facebook for the very latest. The Lewis floor plan by Atlantic Builders - TO BE BUILT New construction. TO BE BUILT New Construction in Orchard Hill in Fawn Lake! The Lewis offers a distinctive feel to a traditional home. As you enter the foyer, the dining room and study/flex space give you the opportunity to greet your guests with a formal style or a more casual gathering space. The family room, breakfast area and kitchen are open and encourage your family to gather together after a day away. Upstairs, the owner s bedroom includes a large shower, two vanities, linen closet and generously sized closet. Three additional bedrooms, a loft, laundry room, and bath complete the upstairs. In the lower level, you can finish the recreation room, a full bath, a den and a fitness/hobby. The Lewis starts at 3312 square feet. Photos of model home may show options not included in the base pricing. *Limited Time Incentive free finished recreation room in lower level!
4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $570,900
