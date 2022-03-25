AMAZING WATERFRONT! LAKEFRONT HOME! Incredible Views! This Spacious 4200 sq ft Rambler is perfect for Grand Entertaining as well as wonderful family living w/2 Car Oversized Gar 28x 24 ! Over 200 ft of LAKE SHORELINE! ALMOST 1 ACRE! Bright & open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings, Anderson Windows , Large Open Spaces! Fully finished lower level. Upgraded Kitchen w/ granite surfaces and SS Appliances! Washer/Dryer convey, MAIN FLOOR OWNER'S SUITE! Lots of Storage space! Full walk out EXPANSIVE SUN-DECK & SCREENED PORCH! Plenty of SPACE for IN-LAW SUITE! Hot tub & Pool table convey! BRNTC. Amenity filled Lake Community! COME TO THE LAKE & VACATION EVERYDAY! JUST IN TIME FOR SPRING & SUMMER, BOATING, WATER-TUBING, BEACH LIFE, SWIMMING, & SO MUCH MORE!
4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $599,000
