4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $649,000

Exceptional value in Fawn Lake! Stately large brick colonial sitting on a private 1.3 acres at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac of custom homes, yet ideally located close to the many amenities offered in this resort style community. This home has had all the major mechanicals (both HVAC units, water heater, sump pump) and roof replaced in recent years and has brand new flooring and carpet. Priced to allow the new owners to update the kitchen and baths and to finish the large walk-up basement to suit their needs for a total finished space of 5600 sqft!