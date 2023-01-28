4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $699,000

PRICE IMPROVEMENT!!! Looking for newly built home in an established neighborhood, this is definitely it!! The home is located on a private wooded & serene 1.34 acres in the Woodfield community. It's graced with a creek and park-like grounds, it's quiet but not remote and not far from everything Spotsylvania County has to offer. This well crafted space flows beautifully, 4 very well sized bedrooms on the 2nd level all with wonderful views of the surroundings. Primary suite has 2 walk-in closets & a spacious bathroom. The main level has all you need, well appointed kitchen open to the family room; separate living-room and dining room; study/office and vaulted ceilings that give the foyer a grand feeling. The large windows welcome in stunning streams of light throughout the home. The home is equipped with a smart home package by Smart Home Technologies, smart door lock, security system, video doorbell, Ethernet switch & integration and pre-wired for wall mounted media. Other features include dual heating & cooling systems, upgraded 400amp panel, 25yr shingle roof, 12x20 deck, stainless steel appliances, Moen faucets and much more. This Chelsey model built by Atlantic Builders is truly a beauty.