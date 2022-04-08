4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $748,955

Welcome to Estates of Chancellorsville! This prestigious community was designed with distinct historical character and parklike stately lots. This stunning Colonial has been meticulously maintained and is perfectly situated on a beautifully landscaped 2.03 acre lot that allows privacy to enjoy the stunning 21X40.6 pool. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, bonus room/additional bedroom, 4 full baths, fully finished walk-out basement and a two car side entry garage. The traditional formal dining room and living room are beautifully designed with crown molding and chair rail. The kitchen has enough room for more than one cook to easily maneuver while preparing meals. The family room adds warmth and comfort and features a stunning stone gas fireplace. There is a private study off the family room. Located off the kitchen is a welcoming screened-in porch, with views of your resort style backyard. The expansive deck has been freshly stained and updated with Williamsburg style spindles. A fully finished basement features 9 ft ceilings, recessed lights, bonus room/additional bedroom, rec room, fourth full bathroom, and storage room. The dual HVAC systems were recently replaced.