4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $749,000

Looking for newly built home in established neighborhood, this is definitely it!! The home is located on a beautiful wooded & serene 1.34 acres. The neighborhood is quiet but yet it's not far from everything Spotsylvania County has to offer, parks, historic battlefield fields, amusement parks and much more. Enjoy 4 very well sized bedrooms on the 2nd level all with views of the surroundings. Primary suite has 2 closets and a spacious bathroom. The main level has all you need, well appointed kitchen open to the family room. Separate living and dining room and study around the foyer with vaulted ceilings. Light streams into the large windows throughout the home. It comes with a smart home package by Smart Home Technologies, smart door lock, security system, video doorbell, Ethernet switch & integration and pre-wired for wall mounted media. Other features include dual heating & cooling systems, upgraded 400amp panel, 25yr shingle roof, stainless steel appliances, Moen faucets and much more. This Chelsey model built by Atlantic Builders is truly a beauty.