4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $769,900

Hannh Grau of Fredericksburg won the title of Miss Virginia Teen USA recently in Manassas.
Three Philadelphia men were hammered with multiple life sentences Friday for their roles in a May 2019 triple slaying in Spotsylvania County.
To the average driver, Interstate 95 between the Fredericksburg and Washington can frequently seem like one long traffic jam.
Here's a list of players from the Fredericksburg area who have been drafted by the NFL:
The Fredericksburg Police Department has issued more than 1,000 citations for speeding since October.
A North Carolina man who killed a fellow motorcycle club member during a gathering last year in Stafford County pleaded guilty to second-degre…
A former area teacher who had already been charged with child molestation in two localities is now facing charges in a third.
Teachers and licensed staff of Stafford County Public Schools will receive raises of between 5% and 19.5% when the new fiscal year begins July 1.
A Stafford County man who was busted for child pornography after he bragged online about taking pictures of a boy in his underwear while worki…
Donald Hurt had a heart attack and passed out in the parking lot of Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, then a series of unusual events saved his life.
