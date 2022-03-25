4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $799,400

Back on market! Buyer financing fell through. 7 acres of private living. Charming Colonial boasts 4 BR(2 Master suites), 3 full BA, 1 half BA, 2 car garage, pool, & more. Large front porch. Open Floor plan w/ hardwood flooring t/o main level. Large family room, w/ wood stove insert surrounded by a custom Ebony & Slate Mantel. Large dining area. Gorgeous kitchen, custom cabinetry, large center island, farm style sink, granite countertops & a marble tile backsplash, large walk in pantry & SS appliances. Large mudroom. Second master bedroom w/ensuite bathroom, granite sink countertop. Next the Owner’s Suite has 2 large walk in closets. Ensuite bathroom w/ an oversized standing shower w/ tile surround and flooring & a large standalone tub, double vanity sink w/ granite countertop. Head outside to the deck directly off the bedroom. 2 additional bedrooms. Large laundry room. Large unfinished basement. 30,000-gallon inground pool with sitting bench, completely fenced in w/ a patio surrounding. New filter and new tarp, with keylocks. 18x16 composite deck. Large work shed, electricity & wood stove. New Anderson windows, GENERATOR, 2nd 2 acre family site with soil work.