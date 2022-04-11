4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $2,800

Wonderful Colonial conveniently located off of Garrisonville Road in Saint Georges Estates. Home features 4 bedrooms 2.5 Baths with a large kitchen with a breakfast nook and center island. Large family room off the kitchen and a formal living and separate dinning room with a butler room. Upstairs you have a large master suite w/sitting room, luxury master bath with separate tub & shower. Both second & third bedroom have walk in closets. Full finished walk out basement for storage and a large back deck backing to trees. Pets are case by case. No cats permitted.