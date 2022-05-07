4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $3,400

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Embrey Mill. Walk into a light and bright foyer with upgraded hardwood floors that flow throughout the main level. Off of the foyer is a home office and dining room with upgraded wanes-coating and plantation shutters. Gather in the large luxury kitchen with massive granite island, built-in Keurig on the fridge, 5 burner gas cooktop with wall mounted range hood, upgraded appliances, soft closing drawers, custom pantry, plenty of seating and opens to the family room. The family room features a cozy gas fireplace with benches on either side. Escape to the primary suite with tray ceiling, walk in closet that has a built in lockable jewelry drawer, and en-suite. Three additional bedrooms with new carpeting, hall bath and laundry with a mud sink complete the upper level. The lower level is finished with a family/ game/ theater room, full bath, large bedroom with a built in king-size Murphy bed and extra-large walk-in closet, and an expansive storage area. Enjoy mornings on the front porch and easily entertain in the back yard on the stamped concrete patio with pergola. The two-car garage is insulated and has finished flooring and walls. Only one pet under 30lbs will be permitted.