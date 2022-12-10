 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $3,400

4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $3,400

Brand New Home! Located on a cul-de-sac lot backing to woods, this home boasts 3 finished levels, 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, fabulous open kitchen with gigantic center island, main level office, 2-car garage, covered rear porch and tons of storage! Please no smoking or pets!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert