4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $349,900

Buyer walked no fault of the seller. MOTIVATED SELLER! Almost 2500 sq ft of living space Minutes from the Prince William county line. Just need a little updating to build sweet equity. Nice private lot on 1.05 acres with inground heated pool which THE POOL COMPANY opens and closes every year and no issues. Has a whole house Generator. This home can be used with 3-4 bedrooms (1 bedroom NTC) no legal window New well pump and UV water treatment system in 2018. With a little carpet, flooring and owners suite bathroom update this home has tons of space for this location and price Close to Quanitco, commuters dream

