Amazing 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom townhome in Port Aquia. Entry level features a MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM, full bathroom, and family room with patio door to the backyard. Foyer entry with ceramic tile. Laundry room with tile floor. Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer convey. Upstairs enjoy plenty of natural daylight in the great room. Enjoy the open floor plan with gorgeous bamboo hardwood flooring throughout the main living area. Conveniently located half bath. Kitchen features a stove with gas burners, separate pantry, and an island for extra seating and storage. There is a separate dining area with great view. Patio door to the rear deck. Rear deck with steps down to the fully fenced, backyard. Backyard is an easy-maintenance concrete patio - no mowing - no mud. On the second floor, there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. PLUS, bamboo hardwood flooring in all upstairs bedroom. The owners suite has dual vanities, separate shower and soaking tub. All upstairs bedrooms have ceiling fans. There is a spacious full bathroom in the hallway. Commuter's dream. Perfectly located between Rt 1 and I-95 just south of Marine Corps Base Quantico. Click on link to see virtual tour.
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $359,000
