4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in the beautiful neighborhood of Port Aquia. Sidewalks. Playgrounds. Entry level features a 4th bedroom with private access to a full bathroom. Entry level also has the laundry room (with washer and dryer) and a large rec room with a sliding door to the flagstone patio and fully-fenced backyard. Upstairs - enjoy an open floor plan with hardwood flooring and plenty of natural daylight. Gourmet Kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, gas stove, center island with breakfast bar seating and a table space. Kitchen has a sliding glass door to a spacious rear deck. Kitchen is open to a large great room and a conveniently located half bathroom. On the second level, there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The primary bedroom has a walk in closet, private bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full bathroom in the hallway. This property has assigned parking spaces and is conveniently located near commuter lots, Route 1, and I-95. Lots of choices for shopping and restaurants. Owner/Agent. Check out the virtual tour link.
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $365,000
