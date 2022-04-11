4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $379,000

Well-maintained, freshly painted split-level home in the wooded enclave of Stafford Greens. Retreat to a private country oasis, yet enjoy world-class transportation, health care and rapidly expanding retail and cultural opportunities: two miles to Brooke Station VRE and four miles to Mary Washington Healthcare/Stafford hospital. Elementary, middle and high schools are all just up the street! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood floors in main living area and hallway. Newly restored deck spans the entire width of the home. Fully finished walkout basement contains fourth bedroom and wood-burning fireplace. Home equipped with upgraded water-softener system. Major remodel completed in 2014, including, heat pump, water heater and kitchen.