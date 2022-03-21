Tucked away in the Devon Green neighborhood, this Stafford star has a great location. Backing to neighborhood green space, you can have your own slice of peace and quiet. With four bedrooms and three baths on four levels, there's plenty of space to spread out. The living area has vaulted ceilings and a big bay window which makes for great light, even on a cloudy day! The finished basement boasts a good-sized rec room, laundry, full bathroom, bedroom, as well as a walk-out to the beautiful patio. You can hang out on the deck and let the kids escape into the common space behind you, which has a short walk to the playground and basketball courts. You'd never know you're only 2 miles from I-95 or less than a mile from convenience shopping. Updates in the last two years include new paint and carpet, as well as the finished laundry room. New roof in 2017 and new HVAC in 2018. Convenient to linkages, great back yard that backs to green space, two-car garage, new carpet, new paint, room to spread out: this one's a keeper.
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $445,000
