4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $445,000

Fully-renovated (like new construction) 2-level colonial w/ 4 BR & 2.5 BA on a lovely, landscaped, golf course lot. Enjoy the full-length, deep front porch, where you can while away a starry night or listen to the peaceful melody of rain trickling down rain chains. From there, enter the foyer, where you'll notice quality renovation workmanship (starting w/ fresh paint--walls, ceilings, doors & trim--and new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout), stairs to the upper level & a coat closet. Tasteful craftsman-style touches include solid wood, 6-panel doors; crown molding; chair rail; baseboards; & door/window trim. To the right, you'll find the 15'x14' formal living room, which flows into the 14'x11' formal dining room on the rear of the house with a new light fixture (in fact, ALL fixtures & hardware throughout have been updated) & an atrium door to the deck/backyard. From the there, you continue to the left into the gorgeous 13'x12' kitchen, which includes plentiful, new white cabinets (pantry cabinets in addition to a great can/spice pantry), a new Samsung stainless steel appliance suite, new Saint Cecilia Light granite counters & a window overlooking the backyard & the 2nd fairway). Continue into the 19'x12' family room, which runs from nearly the back to the front of the house & features a wood-burning fireplace, ceiling fan & access to the powder room & the laundry room. The latter offers a washer & dryer (they convey--important in this time of supply-chain-delayed appliance shipment/delivery!) with cabinet storage overhead, another window overlooking the rear yard/golf course & the door to the oversized 1.5-car-wide/2-car deep/high-ceilinged (15'4" wide x 26'9" deep & 10'11" tall--excludes wall niches and overhead storage) garage that has a door to the rear 16'x15' patio, a new garage door opener, a newer garage door & plentiful storage (in the rafters, on shelves/in cabinets, along the walls & on an overhead storage system). Proceeding upstairs on the newly-stained, virgin pine treads and white risers, you'll be welcomed to the upper-level's large landing, which is flanked by the owner's bedroom suite, 3 additional bedrooms, the hall bathroom & 1 of 2 linen closets. At the top of the stairs & to your left is the owner's suite, which runs from the front of the house to the rear of the house & provides a large, walk-in closet w/ organization systems and an en suite bathroom. The generously-sized bedrooms 2, 3 & 4 each have lighted, good-sized closets. The two upper-level full bathrooms include new vanities, mirrors & tubs as well as freshly-tiled shower walls & Kohler toilets. The hall bathroom includes the larger of 2 linen closets. After touring the upper-level, check out the scenic, treed backyard, which is partially-fenced, backs to the golf course, and offers a deck, a paver patio & a paver retaining wall. 30-year architectural shingle roof, 2009. Insulated vinyl siding, 2014. Water heater, 2017. HVAC, 2021. Aquia Harbour is located just east of I-95 and the far eastern end of 610, so you are only on 610 for a moment ( a blessing!). It is a gated community [w/ full-time staff & onsite management, 24/7 gate services (2 access gates) & a police force] that offers amenities for nearly every hobby ... ANIMALS: fenced dog park & horse stables; GOLF: 9-hole course, pro shop, country club & restaurant; JOGGING/RUNNING/WALKING: paved paths, including direct access to Government Island; MEETING ROOMS: 3 meeting/event spaces; PICNICING: 3 gazebos; SPORT COURTS/FIELDS: Baseball/softball/soccer fields, 3 basketball courts, 7 parks/tot lots, pickleball court & 2 tennis courts; WATER: Aquia Creek access, marina, 2 kayak launches/storage, fishing pier & 2 outdoor pools. HOA fees also include EVENTS/INTEREST GROUPS (such as Mermaids water aerobics, Independence Day parade & fireworks; Oktoberfest; clubs/committees/scouting; etc.); ROAD CLEARING/MAINTENANCE: 24/7 road clearing & maintenance; and TRASH/RECYCLING services.