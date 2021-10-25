4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $450,000

Open Saturday & Sunday, 1-4 PM. Don't miss seeing this one! Recently painted and with new carpet, plus other recent updates, this home is ready for a new owner to make it their own. Neutral tones and an unfinished walkout basement with rough-in plumbing make this home a blank slate for your personal touch. Shower in Primary Bedroom bath was just updated, Powder Room has new vanity, Hall Bath has recent vanity and tub surround. Kitchen has granite counters, center island, gas range, Samsung dishwasher and Whirlpool french door refrigerator plus pantry closet AND extra closet to meet more storage needs. Located in ever-popular Hampton Oaks, close to shopping, schools, commuter lots, and more, this is a perfect location. Community pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, sidewalks and walking trails, too!