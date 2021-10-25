Open Saturday & Sunday, 1-4 PM. Don't miss seeing this one! Recently painted and with new carpet, plus other recent updates, this home is ready for a new owner to make it their own. Neutral tones and an unfinished walkout basement with rough-in plumbing make this home a blank slate for your personal touch. Shower in Primary Bedroom bath was just updated, Powder Room has new vanity, Hall Bath has recent vanity and tub surround. Kitchen has granite counters, center island, gas range, Samsung dishwasher and Whirlpool french door refrigerator plus pantry closet AND extra closet to meet more storage needs. Located in ever-popular Hampton Oaks, close to shopping, schools, commuter lots, and more, this is a perfect location. Community pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, sidewalks and walking trails, too!
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Maryland man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and other offenses after being involved in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Sp…
A fatal four-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured at least three others Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County …
Developer says project will bring apartments, shopping—and eventually a movie theater—to North Stafford
Chrome-plated shovels were used Monday morning to break ground for The Garrison—a mixed-use community that the developer says will bring upsca…
On Oct. 10, Warren “Doc” Baker did what he has so often done on fall afternoons following services at Macedonia Baptist Church in Woodford.
Longtime fan follows his grandfather's advice and gives game show a spin.
Two men have been identified as suspects in an armed robbery last week at a Spotsylvania County convenience store.
The Spotsylvania man shot by a county deputy during a highly publicized incident on April 21 has filed a $26 million lawsuit against the deput…
A woman involved in an accident last week on U.S. 17 in Stafford County has died, authorities said.
Stafford supervisors have approved a $95 million mega-warehouse and distribution center along the Centreport Parkway corridor that’s expected …
A woman who is accused of striking a pedestrian and wrecking a truck after taking it from the owner in Stafford last week was apprehended Thur…