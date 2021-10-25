 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $450,000

Open Saturday & Sunday, 1-4 PM. Don't miss seeing this one! Recently painted and with new carpet, plus other recent updates, this home is ready for a new owner to make it their own. Neutral tones and an unfinished walkout basement with rough-in plumbing make this home a blank slate for your personal touch. Shower in Primary Bedroom bath was just updated, Powder Room has new vanity, Hall Bath has recent vanity and tub surround. Kitchen has granite counters, center island, gas range, Samsung dishwasher and Whirlpool french door refrigerator plus pantry closet AND extra closet to meet more storage needs. Located in ever-popular Hampton Oaks, close to shopping, schools, commuter lots, and more, this is a perfect location. Community pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, sidewalks and walking trails, too!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert