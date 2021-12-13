4 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial with country porch backs to trees. Kitchen w/large island and breakfast room exits to back deck. Family room w/gas fireplace. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, & walk-in closet. Master bath with separate shower. Second level laundry room. 2-car garage. The location is perfectly situated near I-95, excellent schools, plenty of shopping . This home has been well maintained. It is a home you must see! Contact Tracye Thompson to view this gorgeous home today. Please follow all CDC guidelines for showing by wearing masks and using the shoe coverings provided. Let's keep everyone safe! Please use Showing time for appointments. The current photo's display the home when it is vacant. Tenant are schedule to move January 31.
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $459,999
