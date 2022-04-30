4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $469,900

COMING SOON with OPEN HOUSE from NOON-2PM on SUN 5/1. Gorgeous townhouse in coveted Embrey Mill zoned for CFHS. Larger townhouse with over 2300 finished square feet and lots of natural sunlight! Main living level has hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with large island, granite counters, upgraded espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, pantry, dining area, powder room, and large living room. Upper level consists of primary bedroom with walk-in closet and luxury bathroom, two additional good sized bedrooms, hallway bathroom, and separate laundry room. Entry level has an open foyer, 4th bedroom which could alternatively be used as an office or flex space, and partially finished rough-in bathroom as well. Embrey Mill amenities include the Embrey House, home to the Grounds Bistro and Cafe, and fitness center; community swimming pools; 15+ parks and playgrounds; nature trails; dog parks; community garden and more. Close to shopping and commuting options.