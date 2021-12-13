4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $475,000

Gorgeous 3 level colonial situated on a cul de sac in Oakridge Pointe. This home is situated in North Stafford and convenient to Quantico, I95, great restaurants and shopping. Features a ramp in the front entrance for wheelchair access. The home was tastefully renovated in November of 2021 with fresh paint and carpet throughout the whole house, modern vinyl plank flooring installed in the kitchen and dining room, and the hardwood floor in the entry way was just refinished. all kitchen appliances with the exception of the dishwasher are stainless steel. The main level has an open floor plan with living room, dining room, sizable kitchen, and a family room that includes a wood-burning fireplace and a partial bathroom. There is also attached 2 car garage. The upstairs features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The large primary bedroom has a walk -in closet and the ensuite bathroom includes a double vanity sink. The basement was finished in November 2021. It has a bonus room that can be used as a bedroom (ntc). There are rough ins to build a bathroom with a walk in shower. The basement also has its own separate walk out. Out back you will find a freshly refinished deck with a breathtaking view of the spacious backyard and trees on the property. The backyard also a portable fire pit that conveys but in as is condition. The roof was replaced in October 2017. Don't miss out on this one. Goes active 11-29.