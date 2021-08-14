4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $489,900

CELEBRATE THE SUMMER OF "YES!" YES-Our Models and Sales Offices are now fully open for walk-ins and appointments! YES-We do have homes available for sale! YES-We'd love to talk to you about how you can buy a new home this summer! Join the A-List on our website and stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow us on Facebook for the very latest. New construction in Easter Stafford from Atlantic Builders! Set a time to see our brand new community in Hope Manor. Located minutes from Rt. 1 and I-95 this community is a must see!