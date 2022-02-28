4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $490,000

Beautifully updated and near the main gate, this traditional style home is ready for new owners. The main level features a formal living room a beautiful slate blue gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and large windows overlooking the backyard and an eat in area will be the hub of the home. The step down family room features a gas fireplace, built in bookshelves and access to the deck and backyard. Upstairs, the master suite will make you fall in love: complete with a sitting area with wood burning fireplace, a Juliette balcony overlooking the backyard, renovated full bathroom with dual sinks and vaulted ceilings. The 3 additional bedrooms are of good size and the hall bath is updated as well. The basement is partially finished and features a recreation room and storage area. The fenced backyard is large and flat. The garage features epoxy floors, 2 garage door openers and additional storage. Extra parking is available off street in front of the house. You have to see this home today