4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $495,000

Beautiful & bright 3 story colonial on a great lot in Aquia Harbour! Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in section 3 with a spacious yard, freshly stained deck with stairs, front porch, and side patio for enjoying the outdoors. Inside you will find lots of natural light in bright and airy rooms, fresh paint, floating shelves, updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, cozy living room with fireplace, updated baths, and an unfinished walkout basement ready for your vision. Enjoy the hot tub that conveys, the hardscaping and wooded scenery, and the beautiful home that's ready for its new owners. (Bonus: The roof, HVAC, water heater, and appliances are all less than 5 years old! Just move right in!)