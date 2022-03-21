 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $495,000

4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $495,000

Beautiful & bright 3 story colonial on a great lot in Aquia Harbour! Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in section 3 with a spacious yard, freshly stained deck with stairs, front porch, and side patio for enjoying the outdoors. Inside you will find lots of natural light in bright and airy rooms, fresh paint, floating shelves, updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, cozy living room with fireplace, updated baths, and an unfinished walkout basement ready for your vision. Enjoy the hot tub that conveys, the hardscaping and wooded scenery, and the beautiful home that's ready for its new owners. (Bonus: The roof, HVAC, water heater, and appliances are all less than 5 years old! Just move right in!)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert