Welcome home to Ryan Homes at Potomac Church Farms, single-family homes in Stafford County for the price of a townhome, conveniently located close to I-95, shopping, dining and recreation! The Birch single-family home offers space and style. Enter through the 2-car garage or foyer and find a light-filled, airy floor plan. The great room flows into the dinette and kitchen area so you never miss a moment with friends or family around the island. Upstairs, the generous space continues, with a broad stairway that leads to an open landing, 3 bedrooms with ample closet space and a full bath. The luxurious owner's suite, with its walk-in closet and dual vanity bath, keeps you connected to the rest of the home while providing peaceful privacy. Discover all the benefits of The Birch. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.