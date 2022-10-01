4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $509,900

Immaculate end unit townhome in amenity-filled community! This three-level townhome boasts 2,500 finished sqft. with a detached 2-car garage. Upgraded kitchen with island includes stainless steel appliances granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout main level. This home is complimented with nine foot ceilings, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and a tray ceiling in the master bedroom. Luxury master bathroom with walk-in glass shower as well as updated bathrooms throughout. Privacy-fenced rear yard provides back yard oasis with extensive landscaping. Community sidewalks & street lights with community pool within walking distance. All this and just mins. to I-95, shopping, recreational fields and commuter lot. See 3D virtual tour!