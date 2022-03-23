Welcome Home! This home features 4 bedrooms and 4 baths! The first level has 2 living spaces, dining room with hardwood floors, office, and kitchen. In one living space it features a working wood burning fireplace. Upstairs you will find the owners suite along with other bedrooms. This home also features a finished basement. This home has so much to offer its a must see for yourself!
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Victim had multiple stab wounds.
A Fredericksburg man has been accused of acquiring more than $15,000 worth of property by fraudulently using a credit card belonging to a Spot…
UPDATE: The special called meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m.
Historic rock outcrop on Buzzard's Roost site will be moved to Stafford Civil War Park.
Police hope two seized cellphones will provide additional information.
Four days before her lawsuit against the Spotsylvania County School Board will be heard in court, Makaila Keyes, 19, said she was feeling “pre…
A woman who is already serving an 81-year prison sentence will face the possibility of more time this week.
Last week, Dottie’s Den staff and customers gathered to celebrate the longtime business as it prepared to close its doors. Located on Lafayett…
The 'magnitude' of the scope of request, by T.C. Collins, led to him being charged $435 for staff time, according to King George officials.
Spotsylvania General District Court will hear on Thursday at 9 a.m. a petition alleging that four Spotsylvania School Board members violated t…