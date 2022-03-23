 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $525,000

Welcome Home! This home features 4 bedrooms and 4 baths! The first level has 2 living spaces, dining room with hardwood floors, office, and kitchen. In one living space it features a working wood burning fireplace. Upstairs you will find the owners suite along with other bedrooms. This home also features a finished basement. This home has so much to offer its a must see for yourself!

