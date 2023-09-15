The Elder has it all. Step inside this 2-car garage single-family home, where a sprawling great room adjoins a gourmet kitchen with a large island that overlooks the dining area. A versatile flex room is ideal for a home office, hobby area or play space. Upstairs, two bedrooms each feature a walk-in closet and share a hall bath with a third bedroom. Inside your owner's suite, you'll find a luxurious dual-vanity bath and two walk-in closets. Entertain family and guests in the 2nd floor loft. Complete the unfinished basement for more living space to enjoy all that The Elder has to offer. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.